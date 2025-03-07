rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174961
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A heartwarming video still shows a caregiver and elderly woman smiling. Captured from a front angle, it highlights compassion and care in a home setting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.33 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.36 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.44 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.28 MB

View personal and business license