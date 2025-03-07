https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174968SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Colorful cocktails on a bar counter, shot from a low angle. The video captures vibrant drinks with garnishes, set against a blurred bar background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare