https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174972SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a modern office building at night, showcasing a vibrant, illuminated workspace through large glass windows.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare