rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174976
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A veterinarian gently examines a fluffy white cat in a clinic. The close-up angle captures a caring moment, suitable for a veterinary video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.47 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.8 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.64 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.8 MB

View personal and business license