https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174977SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a woman on a swing overlooking a vast ocean, framed by cliffs and trees, evoking a sense of freedom and adventure.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare