https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174997SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264A serene yoga class captured in a video with a low-angle shot, focusing on a woman meditating, highlighting tranquility and mindfulness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.78 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.6 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare