https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17174999SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Modern two-story house with sleek design, captured from a high-angle view, showcasing the architecture. Ideal for a real estate video tour.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.66 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare