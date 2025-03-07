rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17175000
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Abstract video concept with smooth, flowing dark blue waves. Close-up angle emphasizes texture and fluidity, creating a serene, futuristic style. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.55 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.13 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 703.74 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.52 MB

View personal and business license