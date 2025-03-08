https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17176090SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up shot of hands holding a 3D paper recycling symbol, symbolizing sustainability. The video emphasizes eco-friendly practices.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.81 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 764.38 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare