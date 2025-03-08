https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17176107SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Minimalist bathroom with a freestanding tub, large window view of mountains and lake. Wide-angle shot captures serene, spa-like ambiance. Ideal for video tours.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare