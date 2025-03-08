rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17176115
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Abstract video scene with a low-angle view of wind turbines and birds in flight, featuring layered green and blue hues for a serene, eco-friendly vibe. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.49 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.19 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 858.81 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.99 MB

View personal and business license