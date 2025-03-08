https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17176127SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of rugged coastline with crashing waves and lush hills under a cloudy sky, perfect for a dramatic nature video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare