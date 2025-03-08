https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17176750SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene, sunlit meadow captured in a low-angle shot, showcasing vibrant greenery and flowers, perfect for a tranquil nature video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.94 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.73 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare