rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17176778
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A video still of artisan bread on a wooden counter in a bakery. Captured at eye level, showcasing a warm, inviting atmosphere with blurred background.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.06 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.37 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.02 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.37 MB

View personal and business license