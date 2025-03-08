https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17176811SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene garden scene at sunset with manicured hedges and vibrant flowers. Low-angle shot captures sunlight streaming through trees, ideal for a calming video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare