https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17179814SaveSaveVideo Info0:5429.97 FPSH.264President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States and gave his inaugural speech. Washington D.C., United States - Jan 20, 2025.Original public domain video from Defense Visual Information Distribution ServiceMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 514.72 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare