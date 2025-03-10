https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17179871SaveSaveVideo Info1:1630 FPSH.264The National Guard has rescued around 500 people since its activation via a Kentucky state of emergency declaration. Kentucky, United States - July 28, 2022.Original public domain video from Defense Visual Information Distribution ServiceMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 1920 x 1080 px | MOV | 311.2 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare