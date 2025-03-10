https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17179906SaveSaveVideo Info2:3159.94 FPSH.264Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jordon Shevlin, a rescue swimmer from Air Station Atlantic City, N.J., repels from an HH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter to investigate a truck caught in dangerous flooding in the wake of Hurricane Florence. North Carolina, United States - Sep 16, 2018.Original public domain video from Defense Visual Information Distribution ServiceMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 1280 x 720 px | MOV | 493.22 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare