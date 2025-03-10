https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17179907SaveSaveVideo Info0:4124 FPSH.264A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescued a man and dog from a disabled, taking-on-water 36-foot sailing vessel 25 miles off Sanibel Island. Florida, United States - Sep 26, 2024.Original public domain video from Defense Visual Information Distribution ServiceMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoVideoOriginal 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 369.53 MBView CC0 LicenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare