https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17179907
0:41
24 FPS
H.264

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater helicopter crew rescued a man and dog from a disabled, taking-on-water 36-foot sailing vessel 25 miles off Sanibel Island. Florida, United States - Sep 26, 2024.

Original public domain video from Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 369.53 MB

View CC0 License