A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Quillayute River pull five fishermen from the water, one by one, as they abandon ship off Cape Alava. Washington, United States - Jan 31, 2018.

Original public domain video from Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

