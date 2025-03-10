rawpixel
U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, an E-2 Hawkeye, and a U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft, conduct routine operations over the Red Sea - Jan 5, 2025.

Original public domain video from Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Free for Personal and Business use
EditorialPublic Domain
  • Original
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 664.32 MB

View CC0 License