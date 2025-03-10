rawpixel
Ukraine stands strong three years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion master.
Since 24 February 2022, Ukrainian soldiers have proved their bravery, determination and strength to defend their country.

Original public domain video from Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

