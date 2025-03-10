https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17182678SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 444Water running down animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 766.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 147.93 KB4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare