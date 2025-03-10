https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17182773SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a breathtaking view of snow-capped mountains under a clear sky, showcasing rugged peaks and lush valleys from above.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 42.67 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.08 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.9 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare