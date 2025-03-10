https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17182822SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A video still of a moon in space, captured from a low-angle, showcasing a bright star in the distance, with a cosmic, sci-fi style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.62 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare