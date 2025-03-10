https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17182823SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264A video still of the moon centered against a starry sky, captured from a frontal angle, showcasing its craters and texture in a cosmic setting. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.41 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare