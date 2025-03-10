rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17182843
Save
Video Info
0:05
30 FPS
H.264

Wide-angle shot of a modern subway station with sleek trains and passengers, capturing a futuristic urban transit vibe, ideal for a cityscape video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.23 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.82 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.54 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.94 MB

View personal and business license