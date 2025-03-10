https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17182843SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a modern subway station with sleek trains and passengers, capturing a futuristic urban transit vibe, ideal for a cityscape video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.23 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.54 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare