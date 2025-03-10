https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17182874SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a vast mountain range with snow-capped peaks and lush valleys under a dramatic sky, showcasing nature's grandeur.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare