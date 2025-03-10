https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17182928SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Eerie forest scene with towering trees in fog. Low-angle shot creates a mysterious atmosphere, perfect for a suspenseful video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 17.36 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.13 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.3 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare