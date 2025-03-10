https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17182929SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video scene of a person meditating on a mat, captured from a low angle, with soft natural light and indoor plants enhancing tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.71 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare