https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183015SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video scene of a monk meditating in a bamboo grove. Wide-angle shot captures tranquility and nature's harmony at ground level.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare