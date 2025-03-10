rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183019
Save
Video Info
0:05
30 FPS
H.264

Warm, cozy video scene of a mother reading to her child on a sofa. Captured from a side angle, highlighting their joyful expressions and homey ambiance.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.54 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.54 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.17 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.94 MB

View personal and business license