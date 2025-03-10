https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183043SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up side view of a man's face with a curled mustache, focusing on facial texture. The video captures intricate details with a macro lens.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.99 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare