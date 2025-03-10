https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183078SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant, swirling neon colors create a hypnotic spiral effect, viewed from a top-down angle, reminiscent of a psychedelic video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.61 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 52.67 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.06 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 19.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare