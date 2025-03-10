https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183112SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic, colorful radial burst with a fisheye lens effect, creating a vibrant, psychedelic video style. The camera angle is centered and immersive. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 105.11 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 68.31 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 12.4 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare