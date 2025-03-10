https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183119SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A vertical video with a cosmic theme, showcasing a starry night sky. The camera angle is straight-on, capturing twinkling stars and a radiant beam. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 27.7 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 15.74 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.57 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare