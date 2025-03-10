https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183186SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing night sky video with a low-angle view, capturing countless stars and a bright moon, evoking a sense of wonder and tranquility. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.19 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.81 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.94 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare