https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183197SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A captivating video concept of Earth from space, showcasing a glowing purple aura. Shot from a high-angle, highlighting illuminated continents at night. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 47.03 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.84 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.4 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare