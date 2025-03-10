https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183368SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of vibrant purple ink swirling in water, captured from a side angle, showcasing fluid motion and abstract art style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare