https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183369SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing top-down video view of swirling blue and green energy patterns converging at a bright center, creating a dynamic, cosmic effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 93.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 45.52 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare