https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183371SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video of purple ink swirling in water, captured from a low-angle close-up, creating a mesmerizing, fluid motion against a white background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.23 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare