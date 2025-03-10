https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183385SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up shot of glowing string lights, capturing a warm, festive ambiance. The video showcases a tangled, artistic arrangement from a low angle. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 15.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.08 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.65 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare