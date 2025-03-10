https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183404SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A low-angle shot captures smoke swirling from an ornate bowl against a mountain backdrop, creating a mystical, cinematic video scene. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.89 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.88 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.55 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare