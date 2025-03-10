https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183418SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Futuristic circuit board design with neon blue and purple lines. Top-down angle, resembling a sci-fi interface. Ideal for tech-themed video backdrops. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 79.03 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 51.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 12.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare