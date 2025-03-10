https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183425SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up of an hourglass with swirling blue and purple lights, creating a cosmic effect. Captured from a low angle, resembling a fantasy video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.3 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 34.85 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare