https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183570SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cosmic video scene of Earth surrounded by vibrant purple lightning, viewed from a top-down angle, creating a dynamic, electrifying atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 64.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare