https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183573SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing night sky video with a full moon and scattered clouds, captured from a low-angle, showcasing shooting stars and a serene atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare