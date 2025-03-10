https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183575SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A video still of a bright full moon in a dark night sky, captured from a low angle, creating a serene and minimalist atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 4.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 359.23 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare