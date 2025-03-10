https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183586SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSProRes 444Glossy pink heart sculpture animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 300.45 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 3.18 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.9 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.36 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.09 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare