https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17183609SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSProRes 444Bright yellow smiley face animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 507.28 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 3.88 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 2.21 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 965.22 KBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 166.24 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 2.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare